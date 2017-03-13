Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


WTS: Leupold Mark 4
Unread 03-13-2017, 07:28 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2010
Posts: 105
WTS: Leupold Mark 4
For sale:

Leupold Mark 4 Long Range Tactical Rifle Scope

30mm Tube - 8.5-25 x 50mm

Side Focus

Matte Finish

TMR reticle

$1000

Might have the box and paper work. Excellent condition.

Chronic
