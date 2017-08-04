Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Optics For Sale

WTS: Leupold 8.5-25×40mm, 4-12×40mm, & 3-9×32mm Scopes
Unread 04-08-2017, 12:13 PM
WTS: Leupold 8.5-25×40mm, 4-12×40mm, & 3-9×32mm Scopes
8.5-25×40mm VARI-X III, A/O down to 50 yds., tall target turrets, fine duplex reticle, 1 tube, sunshade & box, matte black: $635

4-12×40mm VARI-X IIc, A/O down to 25 yds., fine duplex reticle, 1 tube, no box, matte silver: $349

3-9×32mm VARI-X Compact, tall elevation turret, fine cross hair with center dot, 1 tube, no box, gloss black, an excellent scope for rimfire: $265

Each are in excellent condition and lens are clean
Prices are shipped insured
Payment by bank cashiers check, postal money order or PayPal friends & family
Posted for sale elsewhere, and therefore, is subject to prior sale

cell/text: 610-564-3366 (E.S.T.) or e-mail: thekriebles@verizon.net
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
WTS: Leupold 8.5-25×40mm, 4-12×40mm, & 3-9×32mm Scopes-leupolds-1.jpg   WTS: Leupold 8.5-25×40mm, 4-12×40mm, & 3-9×32mm Scopes-leupolds-2.jpg  

NRA Endowment Lifetime Member
