Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
WTS. Leupold 6.5x20 AO VariX3
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
WTS. Leupold 6.5x20 AO VariX3
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
02-01-2017, 04:26 PM
Dave Squires
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2004
Location: Tacoma Wash.
Posts: 190
WTS. Leupold 6.5x20 AO VariX3
Leupold varix3 6.5x20 adjustable objective.Gloss black.Fine Duplex reticle.Has a Leupold installed Target Turret on elevation dial. $415 Shipped, lower 48.
__________________
Hairhunter
#
2
02-01-2017, 04:41 PM
440coronet
Junior Member
Join Date: Nov 2016
Posts: 18
Re: WTS. Leupold 6.5x20 AO VariX3
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Dave Squires
Leupold varix3 6.5x20 adjustable objective.Gloss black.Fine Duplex reticle.Has a Leupold installed Target Turret on elevation dial. $415 Shipped, lower 48.
40 or 50mm objective?
Thank you
#
3
02-01-2017, 04:45 PM
Dave Squires
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2004
Location: Tacoma Wash.
Posts: 190
Re: WTS. Leupold 6.5x20 AO VariX3
Quote:
Originally Posted by
440coronet
40 or 50mm objective?
Thank you
40mm.
__________________
Hairhunter
#
4
02-01-2017, 04:56 PM
Out Back
Junior Member
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: Lovelock Nevada
Posts: 6
Re: WTS. Leupold 6.5x20 AO VariX3
I'd be all over that if it was a Matt Finish
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
WTS. Leupold 4x EER Pistol Scope
|
Laser Technology (G7) range finder FS
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
09:16 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC