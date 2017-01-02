     close
WTS. Leupold 6.5x20 AO VariX3
02-01-2017, 04:26 PM
WTS. Leupold 6.5x20 AO VariX3
Leupold varix3 6.5x20 adjustable objective.Gloss black.Fine Duplex reticle.Has a Leupold installed Target Turret on elevation dial. $415 Shipped, lower 48.
Hairhunter
    02-01-2017, 04:41 PM
    Re: WTS. Leupold 6.5x20 AO VariX3
    Leupold varix3 6.5x20 adjustable objective.Gloss black.Fine Duplex reticle.Has a Leupold installed Target Turret on elevation dial. $415 Shipped, lower 48.
    40 or 50mm objective?
    Thank you
    02-01-2017, 04:45 PM
    Re: WTS. Leupold 6.5x20 AO VariX3
    40 or 50mm objective?
    Thank you
    40mm.
    Hairhunter
    02-01-2017, 04:56 PM
    Re: WTS. Leupold 6.5x20 AO VariX3
    I'd be all over that if it was a Matt Finish
