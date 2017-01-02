     close
WTS. Leupold 4x EER Pistol Scope
02-01-2017
WTS. Leupold 4x EER Pistol Scope
Leupold 4X EER Pistol or Scout Scope. Gloss black finnish. Duplex Reticle.Lenses are perfect,Tube has some light marks, but nice condition. $160 shipped,lower48.
Hairhunter
