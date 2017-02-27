Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page WTS- Leica Televid 77 straight spotter 20-60x
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

WTS- Leica Televid 77 straight spotter 20-60x
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-27-2017, 05:47 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2008
Posts: 50
WTS- Leica Televid 77 straight spotter 20-60x
I have for sale a Leica Televid 77 straight spotting scope that is in excellent condition. It has a 20-60x eyepiece. It comes with Snug-Fit stay on neoprene cover, lens cap for each end, and eyepiece case. The eyepiece was sent back to Leica last summer and completely gone through and is like new again. There are no scratches on the glass, but a few cosmetic marks on the body that do not affect performance in any way. I am selling this because I recently purchased a Swarovski STX 95 setup. I am asking $1150 shipped, but will consider serious and reasonable offers. No trades. Thanks for looking!









Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« WTT: Nightforce SHV and Sig Whiskey 5 Scope | Vortex Razor HD 27-60×85 Straight Model »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:08 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC