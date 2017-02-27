WTS- Leica Televid 77 straight spotter 20-60x

I have for sale a Leica Televid 77 straight spotting scope that is in excellent condition. It has a 20-60x eyepiece. It comes with Snug-Fit stay on neoprene cover, lens cap for each end, and eyepiece case. The eyepiece was sent back to Leica last summer and completely gone through and is like new again. There are no scratches on the glass, but a few cosmetic marks on the body that do not affect performance in any way. I am selling this because I recently purchased a Swarovski STX 95 setup. I am asking $1150 shipped, but will consider serious and reasonable offers. No trades. Thanks for looking!