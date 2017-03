WTS Leica Geovids For sale are a lightly used set of 8x42 Leica Geovids with neck strap, carry case, and rubber eye cap. The glass is in excellent shape and the rangefinder works like new. The rangefinder has an effective range of 1,300 yds which I have personally ranged . I'm asking $1,250 Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger