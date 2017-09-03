Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
WTS Leica Geovids
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
WTS Leica Geovids
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
03-09-2017, 09:06 PM
spindrift307
Junior Member
Join Date: Feb 2017
Posts: 6
WTS Leica Geovids
For sale are a set of Leica 8x42 geovids. They are in excellent condition and the range finder works good as new. I've personally ranged targets out to 1300 yds. $1450 OBO, Pm me for details.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
ATN night shadow
|
Vortex Razor Gen ll 4.5-27x56 EBR-1C
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
02:24 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC