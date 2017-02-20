Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Wts Leica 1600-B rangefinder. $425 shipped.
Unread 02-20-2017, 09:41 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2017
Location: Idaho
Posts: 4
Wts Leica 1600-B rangefinder. $425 shipped.
Works great just have too many rangefinders. Will ship to lower 48. $425 via PayPal. Includes original box, case and instructions.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Wts Leica 1600-B rangefinder. 5 shipped.-img_0116.jpg  
