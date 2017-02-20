Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
Wts Leica 1600-B rangefinder. $425 shipped.
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
Wts Leica 1600-B rangefinder. $425 shipped.
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
02-20-2017, 09:41 PM
Dixie1972
Junior Member
Join Date: Jan 2017
Location: Idaho
Posts: 4
Wts Leica 1600-B rangefinder. $425 shipped.
Works great just have too many rangefinders. Will ship to lower 48. $425 via PayPal. Includes original box, case and instructions.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Kahles helia CL
|
WTB Leupold VX-R 4-12x50 For Sale
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
03:02 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC