Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page WTS: Ken Farrell stainless 1" rings
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

WTS: Ken Farrell stainless 1" rings
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-15-2017, 07:26 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2016
Location: ohio
Posts: 270
WTS: Ken Farrell stainless 1" rings
I have a set of Ken Farrell stainless 1" rings I believe in medium maybe low for sale that are like new. Very nice set of rings at a great price.

75.00 shipped

listed elsewhere


Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« WTS/WTT Trijicon Accupoint TR23 5-20x50 Amber | NF ATACR. 4-16x42. Moar »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:33 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC