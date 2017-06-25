WTS: Ken Farrell mount and rings for a Browning Bar
No rifle to mount this set on, need to sell
Brand new, never used Ken Farrell 1 piece picatinny rail with 0moa for the Browning Bar rifle #BRN-BAR-1-0 (Was to go on my Safari Bar)
Also included is a set of very lightly used 1" rings in the LOW height #1-L.
Together they cost $286, would like $220 for the entire setup.
Either in person or I can ship at cost with paypal +4% or send a USPS money order..
Email: drespecki@gmail.com
Located in Tucson AZ