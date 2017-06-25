Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page WTS: Ken Farrell mount and rings for a Browning Bar
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

WTS: Ken Farrell mount and rings for a Browning Bar
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-25-2017, 12:41 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2009
Posts: 128
WTS: Ken Farrell mount and rings for a Browning Bar
No rifle to mount this set on, need to sell
Brand new, never used Ken Farrell 1 piece picatinny rail with 0moa for the Browning Bar rifle #BRN-BAR-1-0 (Was to go on my Safari Bar)
Also included is a set of very lightly used 1" rings in the LOW height #1-L.
Together they cost $286, would like $220 for the entire setup.

Either in person or I can ship at cost with paypal +4% or send a USPS money order..
Email: drespecki@gmail.com
Located in Tucson AZ
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
WTS: Ken Farrell mount and rings for a Browning Bar-dscn0299-large-.jpg   WTS: Ken Farrell mount and rings for a Browning Bar-dscn0304-large-.jpg  

WTS: Ken Farrell mount and rings for a Browning Bar-img_6707-large-.jpg   WTS: Ken Farrell mount and rings for a Browning Bar-img_6718-large-.jpg  

Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« WTS: Nikon Prostaff 5 3.5-14 | WTS Vortex HS-T 6-24x50 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:57 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC