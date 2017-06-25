Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Optics For Sale
WTS: Kahles K624i CCW Gen2 MSR
WTS: Kahles K624i CCW Gen2 MSR
06-25-2017, 07:56 PM
nad1967
Join Date: Feb 2005
Posts: 651
WTS: Kahles K624i CCW Gen2 MSR
Excellent/Like new condition Kahles Gen 2 K624i CCW MSR reticle , always capped and never taken to a match. 26mils internal travel, illumination, and 2nd rev indicator.
Include the box, scope bikini, and MKM throwlever... 34mm rings available to the buyer (ARC/NF/Xtreme)
asking $1920 shipped to you
