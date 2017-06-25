Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page WTS: Kahles K624i CCW Gen2 MSR
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

WTS: Kahles K624i CCW Gen2 MSR
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-25-2017, 07:56 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2005
Posts: 651
WTS: Kahles K624i CCW Gen2 MSR
Excellent/Like new condition Kahles Gen 2 K624i CCW MSR reticle , always capped and never taken to a match. 26mils internal travel, illumination, and 2nd rev indicator.

Include the box, scope bikini, and MKM throwlever... 34mm rings available to the buyer (ARC/NF/Xtreme)

asking $1920 shipped to you




Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Farrell 35mm rings | Night vision and thermals »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:04 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC