WTS: Kahles CL 3-9x42 Multizero I bought this scope several years ago brand new when Kahles was closing out the 1" tube models. I mounted on rifle and sited it in and only hunted with it one time. Never did mess with the multizero settings. Been the safe after that with a scope cover on it. Very good to excellent condition. I can't find any marks on it and glass is prefect. I mount all my scopes with Warne Rings. Comes with original box,manual,scope caps, and multizero tool. I did cut some of the scope cap on the bottom objective end to get it off the barrel. Will send pictures to your email. $600 shipped USPS Money Order. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











