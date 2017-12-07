Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Optics For Sale
WTS Kahles 624i
WTS Kahles 624i
07-12-2017, 07:28 PM
jp_colt
Junior Member
Join Date: Jan 2010
Posts: 28
WTS Kahles 624i
Kahles 624i CCW 6-24X56 MSR Mil/MIL(10607), with scope level, flip caps & sunshade, badger ordnance USMC M40A3 RINGS (1”).
PURCHASED 1 ½ YEARS AGO GEN 3 OR GEN NOT SURE
No PayPal, No Trades . USPS money order
Kahles 624i scope level, flip caps & sunshade + rings - SPF
