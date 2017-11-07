WTS IOR Valdada 6-24X56 FFP I have an IOR Valdada 6-24X56 FFP with illuminated retical. It's an MOA/MOA. It's been residing on a 300 winmag for the past year. I've shot less than a 100 rounds with this scope. A few light scuffs on the beast, but holds zero and adjustments. I'm trying to finance another project. 1800.00 + insurance TYD/Lower 48(add actual cost outside lower 48). It also comes with Valdada rings. The base is another 50.00. It's a steel 20 MOA remington base. I can text pics upon request. I have pretty busy schedule so please be patient.