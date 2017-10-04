WTS: Horus Vision ASLI (Angle Slope Level Indicator) 34mm ring mount



Asking $115, shipped (CONUS). Money order or Cashiers check preferred. THIS IS LISTED ON MULTIPLE SITES. The first public "I'll take it" trumps PM offers. I'll go by timestamp if multiple offers are received



Features:



- Magnetically dampened to quickly halt oscillation for fast readings

- Clear, large numbers for better visibility in low light

- Readings in both vertical angle degrees and its corresponding cosine value

- Easy to paint plastic housing to blend ASLI into your scope and gun Tested to withstand the repeated G-shock pounding of a 50cal BMG

- Attaches to 34mm scope tube







As the titles says, I'm listing a Horus Vision ASLI (Angle Slope Level Indicator). It is used, but in good condition. Somehow I misplaced the 30mm spacer ring, so it will only mount on a 34mm scope tube.Asking $115, shipped (CONUS). Money order or Cashiers check preferred. THIS IS LISTED ON MULTIPLE SITES. The first public "I'll take it" trumps PM offers. I'll go by timestamp if multiple offers are receivedFeatures:- Magnetically dampened to quickly halt oscillation for fast readings- Clear, large numbers for better visibility in low light- Readings in both vertical angle degrees and its corresponding cosine value- Easy to paint plastic housing to blend ASLI into your scope and gun Tested to withstand the repeated G-shock pounding of a 50cal BMG- Attaches to 34mm scope tube