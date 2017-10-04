Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page WTS: Horus Vision ASLI (Angle Slope Level Indicator) 34mm ring mount
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

WTS: Horus Vision ASLI (Angle Slope Level Indicator) 34mm ring mount
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-10-2017, 02:33 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: Wyoming
Posts: 207
WTS: Horus Vision ASLI (Angle Slope Level Indicator) 34mm ring mount
As the titles says, I'm listing a Horus Vision ASLI (Angle Slope Level Indicator). It is used, but in good condition. Somehow I misplaced the 30mm spacer ring, so it will only mount on a 34mm scope tube.

Asking $115, shipped (CONUS). Money order or Cashiers check preferred. THIS IS LISTED ON MULTIPLE SITES. The first public "I'll take it" trumps PM offers. I'll go by timestamp if multiple offers are received

Features:

- Magnetically dampened to quickly halt oscillation for fast readings
- Clear, large numbers for better visibility in low light
- Readings in both vertical angle degrees and its corresponding cosine value
- Easy to paint plastic housing to blend ASLI into your scope and gun Tested to withstand the repeated G-shock pounding of a 50cal BMG
- Attaches to 34mm scope tube



Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« WTS: Bushnell Elite Tactical DMR 3.5-21x50mm | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:19 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC