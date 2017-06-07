Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page WTS Gunwerks G7 BR2 Gen 1
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

WTS Gunwerks G7 BR2 Gen 1
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-06-2017, 10:14 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2014
Location: Central Idaho
Posts: 147
WTS Gunwerks G7 BR2 Gen 1
Unit is in very good condition, comes with a hard case, soft case, extra battery and original user manual CD.

$1000 Shipped OBO...
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
WTS Gunwerks G7 BR2 Gen 1-14900.jpg  
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Leica 1600B rangefinder | WTS Zeiss Conquest 6.5-20x50 MC »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:09 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC