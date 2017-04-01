WTS G7 BR2 & Swarovski 1600 Rangefinders Looking to sell these 2 rangefinders, both in great condition and have nothing wrong.



1. G7 BR2: Bought new and lightly used, great shape. Very happy with the rangefinder. Only reason for selling is to fund a project used past the 1400 yd ballistic solutions...$1300.00 shipped



2. Swarovski 1600: Perfect working condition and in great shape, does exactly what manufacturer says. This is my brother's and he just bought a G7, so he doesn't have a need for it anymore. He actually brought it from me when I bought my G7. We have ranged targets out to 1950 with it....$650 shipped



Will send pictures to anyone who is interested, both in great shape.

First person to reply saying they will take it gets first opportunity



Thanks, Tyler