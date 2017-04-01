     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page WTS G7 BR2 & Swarovski 1600 Rangefinders
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

WTS G7 BR2 & Swarovski 1600 Rangefinders
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-04-2017, 11:04 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Meadville, Pa
Posts: 131
WTS G7 BR2 & Swarovski 1600 Rangefinders
Looking to sell these 2 rangefinders, both in great condition and have nothing wrong.

1. G7 BR2: Bought new and lightly used, great shape. Very happy with the rangefinder. Only reason for selling is to fund a project used past the 1400 yd ballistic solutions...$1300.00 shipped

2. Swarovski 1600: Perfect working condition and in great shape, does exactly what manufacturer says. This is my brother's and he just bought a G7, so he doesn't have a need for it anymore. He actually brought it from me when I bought my G7. We have ranged targets out to 1950 with it....$650 shipped

Will send pictures to anyone who is interested, both in great shape.
First person to reply saying they will take it gets first opportunity

Thanks, Tyler
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Vortex Viper PST 4-16x50 FFP with EBR-1 Reticle MRAD | Leica 1200 range finder »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:08 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC