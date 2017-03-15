Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


WTS FDE Bushnell XRS H37
03-15-2017
Join Date: Dec 2012
Posts: 78
I have a Bushnell XRS in FDE with Horus H-37 reticle. Switchview lever and Badger Rings included. No box or paperwork. Rifle in pics obviously not included. $1495 shipped.



