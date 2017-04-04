Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS: Factory Sako rings and bases
WTS: Factory Sako rings and bases
04-04-2017, 03:34 PM
warpig602
Join Date: Jan 2012
Posts: 272
WTS: Factory Sako rings and bases
-S130R964 30mm medium SS
-S1300964 3mm medium matte (x2)
-S1300930 30mm high matte
-S1300924 1" matte low (x2)
-S1300961 1" matte medium (x2)
-S170R956 short SS bases (x2)
50.00 per set of rings or bases. Prices are shipped. Sets are new.
