WTS: Factory Sako rings and bases -S130R964 30mm medium SS

-S1300964 3mm medium matte (x2)

-S1300930 30mm high matte

-S1300924 1" matte low (x2)

-S1300961 1" matte medium (x2)

-S170R956 short SS bases (x2)



50.00 per set of rings or bases. Prices are shipped. Sets are new.