Wts custom turrets for Swarovski z5 3.5x18x44 280ackly Hi, selling my custom turrets for a swaorovski z5 3.5x18x44 scope,I no longer have this scope,these are going to match a 280ackley improved in 160 Grain Nosler accubond ,3005ft.per second muzzle velocity,and I believe 55grains of IMR4350,regardless......these can be used on your scope and then have accuracy system.com(not sure if that's the proper name)but the company makes a high end sticker that goes on this turret!612-987-2116 I'll try pictures,$40.00 each or obo