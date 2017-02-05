WTS Cronus BTR



MAP is $1799 but PM me for pricing



Athlon Optics » Blog Archive » Cronus BTR 4.5-29×56 APRS FFP IR MIL

​​​​​​​ I have a customer that decided not to go ahead with purchasing a Cronus BTR that I ordered. Specs are on the link below.MAP is $1799 but PM me for pricing​​​​​​​