WTS Cronus BTR



MAP is $1799 but PM me for pricing



Athlon Optics Blog Archive Cronus BTR 4.5-2956 APRS FFP IR MIL

​​​​​​​ I have a customer that decided not to go ahead with purchasing a Cronus BTR that I ordered. Specs are on the link below.MAP is $1799 but PM me for pricing​​​​​​​