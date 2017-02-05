Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page WTS Cronus BTR
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

WTS Cronus BTR
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-02-2017, 10:49 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 305
WTS Cronus BTR
I have a customer that decided not to go ahead with purchasing a Cronus BTR that I ordered. Specs are on the link below.

MAP is $1799 but PM me for pricing

Athlon Optics » Blog Archive » Cronus BTR 4.5-29×56 APRS FFP IR MIL
​​​​​​​
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« NIKON Monarch III 6-24X50 SF NIKOPLEX RETICLE | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:52 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC