WTS: Bushnell Scout 1000 Laser Rangefinder (with ARC)

For sale is a Bushnell Scout 1000 Laser Rangefinder
(with A
ngle R
ange C
ompensation, or ARC). It has been used very little, but carried fairly often. Works just like brand new, no issues with it whatsoever - getting rid of it because I no longer need a laser rangefinder.
Location
: Cary, NC.
Condition
: Excellent - all lenses are in mint condition, with the plastic exterior showing a sign or two of wear in the form of small impression scratches.
Price
: $100 shipped
(will ship the same day payment is received).
Payment methods
: Cash, check, money order (USPS, Walmart MoneyGram, etc.)