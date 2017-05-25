Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTS: Bushnell Scout 1000 Laser Rangefinder (with ARC)
05-25-2017
WTS: Bushnell Scout 1000 Laser Rangefinder (with ARC)
For sale is a Bushnell Scout 1000 Laser Rangefinder (with Angle Range Compensation, or ARC). It has been used very little, but carried fairly often. Works just like brand new, no issues with it whatsoever - getting rid of it because I no longer need a laser rangefinder.

Location: Cary, NC.
Condition: Excellent - all lenses are in mint condition, with the plastic exterior showing a sign or two of wear in the form of small impression scratches.
Price: $100 shipped (will ship the same day payment is received).
Payment methods: Cash, check, money order (USPS, Walmart MoneyGram, etc.)

