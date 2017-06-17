Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS Bushnell lrhs 4.5-18x44 moa
06-17-2017, 08:39 AM
ZReed85
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 137
WTS Bushnell lrhs 4.5-18x44 moa
I have A lnib Bushnell 4.5-18x44 lrhs with the g2m ffp moa reticle. Scope is in excellent condition and will come with factory box, all paperwork and butler creek flip ups.
Asking 950 shipped obo.... only trades would be 7mm or 30 cal 26 inch proof carbon blanks, or manners eh1 sa rem inlet stock.
Thanks for looking!
06-17-2017, 08:45 AM
onpoint
Platinum Member
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Michigan
Posts: 1,204
Re: WTS Bushnell lrhs 4.5-18x44 moa
Pics of the scope.
