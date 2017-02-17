WTS - Bushnell ELITE TACTICAL XRS 4-30x 50mm

Bushnell Elite Tactical XRS 4.5-30x 50mm Precision Scope ET45305GZ Black G2
Excellent Condition - $1,775 shipped
Glass is perfect
Comes with Bushnell's No Questions Asked Lifetime Warranty
34mm one-piece tube
First Focal Plane G2 Reticle
1/10 mil turrets and 10 mils per revolution
Side Parallax adjustment
Locking target turrets and zero stop
Adjustable 4.5x to 30x magnification, 50mm objective lens offers Bushnell's highest magnification range to split hairs at the farthest reaches
G2DMR features a mil-hash marked First Focal Plane (FFP) reticle designed for ranging, holdover and windage correction