WTS - Bushnell ELITE TACTICAL XRS 4-30x 50mm
Unread 02-17-2017, 12:58 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2014
Location: Colorado
Posts: 29
WTS - Bushnell ELITE TACTICAL XRS 4-30x 50mm
Bushnell Elite Tactical XRS 4.5-30x 50mm Precision Scope ET45305GZ Black G2

Excellent Condition - $1,775 shipped

Glass is perfect

Comes with Bushnell's No Questions Asked Lifetime Warranty

34mm one-piece tube
First Focal Plane G2 Reticle
1/10 mil turrets and 10 mils per revolution
Side Parallax adjustment
Locking target turrets and zero stop
Adjustable 4.5x to 30x magnification, 50mm objective lens offers Bushnell's highest magnification range to split hairs at the farthest reaches

G2DMR features a mil-hash marked First Focal Plane (FFP) reticle designed for ranging, holdover and windage correction

