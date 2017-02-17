WTS - Bushnell ELITE TACTICAL XRS 4-30x 50mm



Excellent Condition - $1,775 shipped



Glass is perfect



Comes with Bushnell's No Questions Asked Lifetime Warranty



34mm one-piece tube

First Focal Plane G2 Reticle

1/10 mil turrets and 10 mils per revolution

Side Parallax adjustment

Locking target turrets and zero stop

Adjustable 4.5x to 30x magnification, 50mm objective lens offers Bushnell's highest magnification range to split hairs at the farthest reaches



G2DMR features a mil-hash marked First Focal Plane (FFP) reticle designed for ranging, holdover and windage correction



