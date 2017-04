WTS: Bushnell Elite Tactical DMR 3.5-21x50mm



I have the original box and sunshade that came with it. It will also include a GA Precision throw lever. It is used, but in good condition. The glass is clean. There are a few marks on the edge of the windage turret and on turret cap screwdriver slots.



Asking $950, shipped (CONUS). Money order or Cashiers check preferred. THIS IS LISTED ON MULTIPLE SITES. The first public "I'll take it" trumps PM offers. I'll go by timestamp if multiple offers are received. Pics below:



































I am listing a Bushnell Elite Tactical DMR (Gen 1) 3.5-21x50mm scope for sale, model ET35215G. G2 mil reticle, 34mm tube, side focus, Locking Turrets, Front Focal Plane, 0.1 MIL adjustments. 5-Mil-per-revolution, no zero-stopI have the original box and sunshade that came with it. It will also include a GA Precision throw lever. It is used, but in good condition. The glass is clean. There are a few marks on the edge of the windage turret and on turret cap screwdriver slots.Asking $950, shipped (CONUS). Money order or Cashiers check preferred. THIS IS LISTED ON MULTIPLE SITES. The first public "I'll take it" trumps PM offers. I'll go by timestamp if multiple offers are received. Pics below: