WTS: Bushnell Elite Tactical 3.5-21x50 G2DMR
02-01-2017
WTS: Bushnell Elite Tactical 3.5-21x50 G2DMR
Selling my Bushnell Elite Tactical 3.5-21x50 w/ G2 reticle. Had it mounted on a JP .308 which I just sold recently. It has been in the safe ever since. Comes with box, factory bikini covers, and papers. I will include Butler Creek flip caps with it as well.


$950 shipped in CONUS


PayPayl Gift or USPS Money Order


Only trade would be towards Vortex Razor Gen II 4.5-27x56 w/ EBR-2C MIL reticle or NF ATACR F1 5-25x56 w/ MIL-R reticle.



NF uni-mount not included in price but will sell separately to buyer if interested.
