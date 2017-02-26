Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Bushnell Elite 4200 Tactical 6-24x50
Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

WTS: Bushnell Elite 4200 Tactical 6-24x50
Unread 02-26-2017, 01:40 AM
WTS: Bushnell Elite 4200 Tactical 6-24x50
I am listing a Bushnell Elite 4200 Tactical 6-24x50mm scope for sale, model 42-6245T. Mil-Dot reticle, 30mm tube, side focus, Second Focal Plane, 1/4 MOA adjustments. Parallax adjusts down to 25 yards.

I purchased this new and have the original box and sunshade that came with it. This is NOT a safe queen, it has been used and shows some wear, mostly on the finish around the edges of the turrets. It was mounted on my coyote rifle for a few years and was wrapped with camo-form tape, until just recently. I think I've managed to wipe off most of the tape residue, but can't promise you won't find a small dab somewhere. Everything functions perfectly and the lenses are in good condition. It has never been out of it's original rings so I can't comment on ring marks, but I did lightly lap the rings when it was mounted.

Asking $450, shipped (CONUS) scope only, no rings. $490 with rings (Burris 30mm Xtreme Tactical, mediums). Money order or Cashiers check preferred for payment. THIS IS LISTED ON MULTIPLE SITES. The first public "I'll take it" trumps PM offers. I'll go by timestamp if multiple offers are received.













