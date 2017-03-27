Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS Bushnell 3-12x44 G2DMR Elite Tact LRS ET3124FG & Weaver K6x38 Jap ma
03-27-2017, 08:07 PM
glazer1972
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jan 2004
Location: E TX
Posts: 94
WTS Bushnell 3-12x44 G2DMR Elite Tact LRS ET3124FG & Weaver K6x38 Jap ma
WTS Bushnell 3-12x44 G2DMR Reticle Elite Tactical LRS 3-12x 44mm ET3124FG No box or Papers. I can print the Manual for you if needed. I cant see any marks from being mounted in the Lapped Talley Lightweight Aluminum Rings. $700 Shipped.
WTS Weaver K6x38 Japanese made. Very light evidence of being mounted in the Lapped Talley Lightweight Aluminum Rings. $125 shipped.
03-27-2017, 08:19 PM
remingtonman
Bronze Member
Join Date: May 2015
Posts: 45
Re: WTS Bushnell 3-12x44 G2DMR Elite Tact LRS ET3124FG & Weaver K6x38 Jap ma
What is the eye relief on the weaver 6x38? Thanks
03-27-2017, 08:28 PM
glazer1972
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jan 2004
Location: E TX
Posts: 94
Re: WTS Bushnell 3-12x44 G2DMR Elite Tact LRS ET3124FG & Weaver K6x38 Jap ma
3.15" Eye Relief on the Weaver. 3.75" Eye Relief on the Bushnell.
