Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

WTS Bushnell 3-12x44 G2DMR Elite Tact LRS ET3124FG & Weaver K6x38 Jap ma
03-27-2017, 08:07 PM
WTS Bushnell 3-12x44 G2DMR Elite Tact LRS ET3124FG & Weaver K6x38 Jap ma
WTS Bushnell 3-12x44 G2DMR Reticle Elite Tactical LRS 3-12x 44mm ET3124FG No box or Papers. I can print the Manual for you if needed. I cant see any marks from being mounted in the Lapped Talley Lightweight Aluminum Rings. $700 Shipped.
IMG_1340 by
IMG_1339 by
IMG_1338 by
BUSHNELL-Elite-Tactical-3-12x44-Riflescope-G2DMR-Reticle-FFP-ET3124FG-Pic1 by

WTS Weaver K6x38 Japanese made. Very light evidence of being mounted in the Lapped Talley Lightweight Aluminum Rings. $125 shipped.
IMG_1344 by
IMG_1343 by
IMG_1342 by
03-27-2017, 08:19 PM
Re: WTS Bushnell 3-12x44 G2DMR Elite Tact LRS ET3124FG & Weaver K6x38 Jap ma
What is the eye relief on the weaver 6x38? Thanks
03-27-2017, 08:28 PM
Re: WTS Bushnell 3-12x44 G2DMR Elite Tact LRS ET3124FG & Weaver K6x38 Jap ma
3.15" Eye Relief on the Weaver. 3.75" Eye Relief on the Bushnell.
