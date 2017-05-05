Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
WTS: Burris XTRii 3-15x50 SCR Mil
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
WTS: Burris XTRii 3-15x50 SCR Mil
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
05-05-2017, 09:28 PM
jbmarshtx
Junior Member
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Austin, TX
Posts: 24
WTS: Burris XTRii 3-15x50 SCR Mil
Good/very good condition. Scope caps. Sunshade. Box. Illumination works.
It is currently mounted in an Aadmount AR 20moa w/ built in level.
Scope only $800 shipped to you. With Mount $1,000 shipped to you.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Leupold RX-1000i w/ TBR and DNA
|
Leica Geovid HD-B 2200 ( ballistics model ) $2450.00
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
02:22 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC