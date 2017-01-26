Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
WTS Burris XTR II 5-25 SCR MIL Seekins Rings
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
WTS Burris XTR II 5-25 SCR MIL Seekins Rings
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
01-26-2017, 01:45 PM
poke_53
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 295
WTS Burris XTR II 5-25 SCR MIL Seekins Rings
I have a like new Burris XTR II with the SCR reticle in MIL. It will come with the Seekins rings in the picture. Asking $1015 shipped. Text 8702199761 with any question.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Vortex Viper 6.5-20x44 new
|
Vortex Heavy duty Steel 35mm Rings
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
04:02 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC