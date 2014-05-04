Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page wts: burris mtac 4.5-14x42 scope (ct)
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

wts: burris mtac 4.5-14x42 scope (ct)
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-13-2017, 09:56 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2013
Location: connecticut
Posts: 432
wts: burris mtac 4.5-14x42 scope (ct)
burris mtac 4.5-14x42 scope, ballistic milling reticle, like new, only mounted to rifle and never left house.

includes box

$425 shipped
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Uso lr17 | Zeiss V8 2.8-20x56 rail mount »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:44 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC