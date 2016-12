Wts burris 4.5x14x42 fullfield e1 sf lr reticle Burris fullfield e1 sf lr reticle is like new faint ring marks. I have it mounted on a 243 predator and selling it and a nikon prostaff 5 ffp to fund a vortex razor hd lh. Burris is good working order with no problems. I put about 50 rounds under it without a hiccup. Asking $310 shipped. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger