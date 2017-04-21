WTS - barely used - Burris XTR II 5-25x50 SCR MIL



I have a "Like New" Burris XTR II 5-25 SCR MIL I'd like to sell, it's been mounted on a rifle for load development and recently picked up an Athlon Cronus and no longer need this. It's been mounted in Vortex/Seekins PMR rings and has exactly 35 rounds fired while on the rifle, nothing wrong with it and looks new. Comes with the box and everything else like it was new. Asking $950 shipped, rings not included for that price but tack on another $85 and I'll leave the rings on it (.97 Low's)Paypal Gift preferred, Money Order, personal check (must clear before shipment) or cash accepted.