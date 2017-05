WTS B.A.E Oasys Thermal

I have for sale a great condition fully functional rifle mounted thermal

It is a 17 micron 640 resolution

BAE Oasys U.T.M-X



Located in the republic of KALI



Asking $8800.00 for it.

OASYS thermal imaging and aiming | BAE Systems | United States



Very hard to find and is the the best of its type.



Serious buyers please



PM me for additional info and picts. Tired of people using my picts lol

