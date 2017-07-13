Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Wts: Athlon helos 6-24x50 btr ffp
07-13-2017
Wts: Athlon helos 6-24x50 btr ffp
I am looking to sell an Athlon helos btr 6-24x50 FFP mil/mil scope basically brand new

6 mils/rev turrets
locking turrets
great glass

i just don't have a use for it as I am consolidating rifle and scopes.

let me know if you are interested or want pictures. Can also make a package deal on rings also.

asking $475 shipped
