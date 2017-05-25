WTS: Aimpoint Micro H-2 (2moa) Aimpoint Micro H-2 (2moa dot). It was purchased in 2016 and lightly used. I can't justify having a sight this expensive on what amounts to a hobby firearm that I use so infrequently, so I am looking to get rid of it. It has been mounted on an AR-15 using a Scalarworks mount.



Will ship in original box.



Location: Cary, NC.

Condition: Excellent - no exterior blemishes, operates 100% like new.

Price: $590 shipped (will ship the same day payment is received).

Payment methods: Cash, check, money order (USPS, Walmart MoneyGram, etc.)



