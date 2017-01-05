Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



wts: aimpoint comp c3 red dot
Unread 05-01-2017, 01:47 PM
Join Date: Mar 2013
Location: connecticut
Posts: 417
wts: aimpoint comp c3 red dot
aimpoint comp c3 red dot, good shape, glass is perfect, comes with box, factory mount, manual, extra weaver 30mm ring extra high, cover.

$325 plus shipping

will trade for 1-4 or 1-6 scope for ar15





