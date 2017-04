WTS: 30mm Kelbly-style rings 1.375" extra high

• Extra high 1.375”

• Double screw

• Matte aluminum

• $85.00 o/b/o shipped insured

• Payment by bank cashiers check, postal money order or PayPal “friends & family”

• Posted for sale elsewhere, and therefore, is subject to prior sale



cell/text: 610-564-3366 (E.S.T.) or e-mail: • 30mm Kelbly-style rings• Extra high 1.375”• Double screw• Matte aluminum• $85.00 o/b/o shipped insured• Payment by bank cashiers check, postal money order or PayPal “friends & family”• Posted for sale elsewhere, and therefore, is subject to prior salecell/text: 610-564-3366 (E.S.T.) or e-mail: thekriebles@verizon.net Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



__________________

NRA Endowment Lifetime Member