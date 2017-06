Wts 12x el swaroviski binos These are in excellent condition with a manufacturing date of 2014 with a serial # D841548843. No trades. Outdoorsman bino stud already installed. $2100 shipped in the lower 48. Selling to fund something else. Pay pal is fine. Message me @ 541-270-2202.



Thanks Corey Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger