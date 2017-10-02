Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Optics For Sale
Wtf Vortex viper pst sfp mad for a moa
Wtf Vortex viper pst sfp mad for a moa
02-10-2017, 10:38 AM
schmidty85
Silver Member
Join Date: Mar 2013
Location: northeast south dakota
Posts: 225
Wtf Vortex viper pst sfp mad for a moa
Hey guys. Bought a Vortex viper pst 6-24 mad and thought it was moa. Anyone looking to trade for the same scope in moa?
