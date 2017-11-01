Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
WTD: Leupold VX 3i 4.5-14x50 30mm
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
WTD: Leupold VX 3i 4.5-14x50 30mm
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
01-11-2017, 10:36 AM
remcraz
Gold Member
Join Date: Sep 2008
Location: MAX MEADOWS, VA.
Posts: 552
WTD: Leupold VX 3i 4.5-14x50 30mm
Leupold VX 3i 4.5-14x50 CDS 30mm with the Wind-Plex reticle in excellent condition. There are no scratches or marks on the lenses or tube. I got another one for Christmas so I'm selling this one I have the box and all the papers
--------450.00-----Shipped
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Kowa 664 W/ Te-9z eyepiece (20-60x)
|
Bushnell Legend 4.5-14x44
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
01:41 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC