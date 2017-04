WTB / WTT - 4.5-14 scope



The older Zeiss conquest 4.5-14x50 with target turrets is my preference - I have a 6.5-20 here I am tempted to use but the lower range is a tad high imo for closer stuff.



Willing to swap and or add cash - nothing other than the Zeiss or a side focus Leupold - swaro is too $$



Thanks guys & yes I am an avid ebay / gb lurker



co6779 at gmail dot com



