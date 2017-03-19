Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page WTB or WTT 30mm Burris Zee Rings
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

WTB or WTT 30mm Burris Zee Rings
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-19-2017, 02:52 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Montana
Posts: 173
WTB or WTT 30mm Burris Zee Rings
I have Burris 30mm zee rings highs. New in package. Comes with bushings and every thing from factory. I'm needing mediums. Looking to trade straight across or buy. If anybody has a set of medium zee rings setting around let me know.
Thanks much
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« 2 vortex HS scopes | Leupold VX-3i 8.5-25x50mm NIB »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:12 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC