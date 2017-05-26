Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
WTB VX3i CDS Turret in MOA
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
WTB VX3i CDS Turret in MOA
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
05-26-2017, 08:00 AM
jamiebolseth
Bronze Member
Join Date: Feb 2015
Posts: 63
WTB VX3i CDS Turret in MOA
The CDS elevation turret on my Leupold VX3i was damaged and I'm looking for a new one. I figured somebody might have one if they sent in and got a custom CDS turret for their load/rifle.
I'm looking for the single rotation one with the zero stop in it.
let me know what you've got.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
FS: New Vortex Razor HD 22-48x65 Angled Spotting Scope
|
Swarovski Z6 2-12x50 for sale
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
11:50 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC