Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

WTB VX3i CDS Turret in MOA
Unread 05-26-2017, 08:00 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2015
Posts: 63
WTB VX3i CDS Turret in MOA
The CDS elevation turret on my Leupold VX3i was damaged and I'm looking for a new one. I figured somebody might have one if they sent in and got a custom CDS turret for their load/rifle.

I'm looking for the single rotation one with the zero stop in it.

let me know what you've got.
