Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

WTB Vortex VHS-4307-LR 4-16x50 BDC MOA
  #1  
Unread 06-15-2017, 03:09 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2014
Location: Lacrosse,wi
Posts: 25
WTB Vortex VHS-4307-LR 4-16x50 BDC MOA
looking for a used scope VHS-4307-LR

Have a spare rifle I would like to put this on to match the others thanks
