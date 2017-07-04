Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTB Trigicon ACOG w/ 300 Blackout Reticle
Unread 04-07-2017, 03:33 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2008
Posts: 337
WTB Trigicon ACOG w/ 300 Blackout Reticle
Looking for a ACOG with 300 Blackout Reticle. Would prefer the 3.5X35 TA11 model but will consider others. Apparently not very popular but I know there have to be some out there. Thanks
