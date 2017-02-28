Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

WTB- Talley 1" Low Fixed or QD Rings- Gloss
Unread 02-28-2017, 06:49 PM
Join Date: Feb 2012
Posts: 13
WTB- Talley 1" Low Fixed or QD Rings- Gloss
Anyone have a set of 1" low QD or fixed rings in gloss finish they can part with? Send me a PM...

Thanks
