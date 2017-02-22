Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


wtb: swfa fixed 10x
Unread 02-22-2017, 06:23 PM
wtb: swfa fixed 10x
STD. SWFA fixed 10x or maybe 12x. Checked samplelist and there are some for about 250ish, just like to see if the used market has any better offers before going on samplelist. Send me a PM if you are offering. Thank you!
