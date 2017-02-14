Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTB Stiller Predator Long Action Scope Rail
WTB Stiller Predator Long Action Scope Rail
02-14-2017, 10:21 PM
jarodjohns
Gold Member
Join Date: Feb 2013
Location: Oklahoma
Posts: 504
WTB Stiller Predator Long Action Scope Rail
Looking for a scope rail for a Stiller Predator Long Action. Let me know if you have one you'd like to part with. Will need the screws as well.
