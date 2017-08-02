     close
WTB Sig Sauer Kilo 2000
Unread 02-08-2017, 10:52 PM
Tog Tog is offline
Join Date: Feb 2017
Posts: 1
WTB Sig Sauer Kilo 2000
Hey all. Just as title says. I'm looking to buy this range finder. If anyone has one they would like to sell or knows of a good source I would love to hear from you.
Thanks.
    Unread 02-08-2017, 11:44 PM
    Join Date: Feb 2010
    Location: Colorado
    Posts: 24
    Re: WTB Sig Sauer Kilo 2000
    FS: Sig Kilo, Bobro Mount, 34/30mm rings, Spotter clamp - SnipersHide.com Forums - Scout
    http://www.24hourcampfire.com/ubbthr....#Post11807939

    I think my cabelas ad for this weekend had them at $349.
